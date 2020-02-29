Nigeria king of rap, JG takes giant strides

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

The fast-rising American- born music star, James Guyton who recently traced his origin to Nigeria has unveiled his new single album titled “Block.”

The album, which serves as confirmation of his determination to promote Nigerian artistes and their music, features two Nigerian music stars DJFremzey and JDee .

The new project which is already making waves on the digital platform is JG’s calculated move to revive the rap genre of music in Nigeria, which he says has lost its place and glory in the Nigerian music industry.

Guyton who will be conferred with the High Chieftaincy title of ‘The Nwaannedinamba of Ofeme, Umuahia by HRM Eze Udoka, any time soon, said “seeing how rap music is doing real good in some countries like America, gives me the push as an international artist to take the step of reviving the genre in my ancestral home”

Block, which is the celebration of Nigerian greatness, has collaborations with solely Nigerian artistes which include DJ Fremzey and JDee.

It showcases JG and Neezy from FriendsWitNobody hooking up with upcoming Nigerian artistes JDee and DJ Fremzey taking listeners on a journey through the streets of Surulere, Nigeria, through the blocks of the roughest streets in the motherland. The hit track complements FriendsWitNobody’s candid approach to lyricism. This,matched with menacing production, makes “Block” that one single Hip Hop which heads have been yearning for.After listening to “Block”, it will be apparent to fans and listeners alike that FriendsWitNobody has been in it to rule the Nigerian rap music world, proving their doubters wrong with precise rhymes, effortless pen game and plenty of style.

With F.W.N., JDee and DJ Femzey providing the perfect synergy via savvy wordplay, it won’t be soon before long that “Block” is recognized as their next collaborative hit. Check in with the single on all digital streaming platforms and stay tuned for more from the crowned King of Rap Music in Nigeria: FriendsWitNobody!

