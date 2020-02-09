Nigeria in dire need of good leadership ― Methodist Prelate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

His Eminence Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, 67, has declared that Nigeria is in dire need of visionary and good leaders in all sectors, describing Nigerian politicians as rogues and thieves who have no other mission for aspiring for public office other than to loot the nation’s commonwealth.

Prelate Uche made the declaration while celebrating his 67th birthday with the children of Heart of Gold Children’s Hospice where he and his wife donated materials and cash to the Hospice home, saying that his visit aligns with his philosophy of life which does not support wasting money on throwing lavish parties while celebrating birthday.

The prelate said despite not having abundance of resources, he and his wife chose to share from the little they have with the downtrodden and appealed to those in leadership positions to put the welfare of the masses first and not just how to enrich themselves.

“My journey in life has not been rosy. I went through thick and thin. I witnessed the bad, good and the ugly. And because I did not have that rosy background, I was not fed with golden spoon and that is why I align myself with the downtrodden.

“That is one of the major reasons I always visit those with down syndrome, motherless homes, aged people’s homes and other centres where we have people with one challenge or the other. Also, my philosophy about birthday is that its not for wasting money, dancing or funfair but I and my wife have decided that by God’s grace we will continue to empower those who are in need and this is what we have been doing since we came on board.

“We have been empowering young people, those who need cash for their businesses were also assisted. There are students on our scholarship scheme and some of them have graduated from different fields of learning and we bless God for making the provision for us through people’s goodwill.

“I appreciate God for preserving me for the past 67 years. I am happy for the gift of life and pray that God will continue to preserve my life. I believe God created us to bless humanity and I thank God that He blessed me with a wife that understands my vision and she has been of tremendous support in my life journey,” he stated.

The prelate’s birthday message to Nigerians: “I am pleading to Nigerians who want to assume leadership positions to think in favour of the masses and not about themselves or their families alone.

The current happening in Imo State is a very sad one. These politicians are in one party, another candidate came in through court ruling and immediately party members started decamping. It shows that majority of these politicians are there to loot the treasury and plunder people’s wealth and Nigeria cannot grow under this situation,” he noted.

According to him, most leaders in power today lack ideology, vision and only look for what they will loot, saying: “I weep when I remember the challenges we are having in Nigeria because the insurgency we are having in our nation today is a clamour of people that were neglected. Biafra shouldn’t have arisen if there was fair play, the recent Amotekun will not surface if there is security and the economy is good.

“All the agitations you see today are as a result of bad leadership. Nigeria has been suffering for decades due to endemic, chronic, evil bad leadership. For our country to develop, we need a committed and courageous leader. If the leadership is callous, cancerous and lack vision there will be problem.

“Government at all levels should please let the welfare of Nigerians be their priority because most Nigerians are suffering. The security challenges we are having today is metamorphosis of children who are roaming the streets neglected and begging and if care is not taken, we can experience something worse than Boko Haram,” he warned.

Vanguard Nigeria News

