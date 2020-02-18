Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Diocese of Ogbaru, Anambra State, on Monday, described Nigeria as a country at a crossroads and in a reverse gear without a steering.

Addressing newsmen at the Basilica of St. James Cathedral, Atani, Ogbaru Local Government, the Bishop, Diocese of Ogbaru, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, said what Nigeria needed now was divine and international intervention to save it from collapse.

Bishop Amah, who expressed shock over the crumbling security situation in Nigeria, called on the Federal Government to listen to the cry of the masses by reshuffling the security apparatus in the country and make the necessary changes on the composition of service chiefs.

He said: “Nigeria, I must say, is gradually being consumed by insecurity. We are at a crossroads. Not just a crossroads, but a dark one, that is in a reverse gear without steering.

“We do not know who is leading us now. We are confused; that is where we are now.”

‘Executive, legislature, judiciary have collapsed’

Bishop Amah said Nigeria’s frightening security situation has led to non-functionality of any sector in the country, adding that from the executive, legislature to the judiciary, all seemed not to be working but comatose.

He added: “No sector is working in Nigeria. Judiciary seems to be gambling and is no longer independent. The legislature is now a rubber-stamp and the executive is busy fighting and calling those who are criticising it or suggesting the way forward all sorts of name, with presidential media aides castigating whoever has different views from theirs.

“What Nigeria needs now is a divine and international intervention. God needs to intervene and then the international community must intervene in the unfolding events in Nigeria.

“Nigerians have demanded the removal of service chiefs, following the crumbling security situation of the country and instead of the government to do the needful, it is busy issuing threats to people, while their media aides are attacking anybody or any group with different views.

“The service chiefs have overstayed and Mr. President must learn to listen to the masses and not deceitful advisers. They must go before the country is finally consumed,” the Anglican cleric added.

