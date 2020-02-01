Niger Delta beyond Oil: Young professionals plan MSME summit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajiriromanus

A group of young professionals of the Niger Delta extraction has vowed to champion a new narrative towards stimulating the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ,MSME.

To this end, they have concluded plans to host what they called the biggest MSME summit and exhibition in the Niger Delta region in March 2020.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Chairman of Nigerian Young Professionals Forum ,NYPF, and former governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Moses Siloko Siasia, said a team of young people with futuristic thinking has been put together for summit/exhibition.

The theme of the event is: Stimulating MSME Growth Beyond Oil.

He said the summit will host over 4000 small business owners across all the states in the region.

Siasia noted that the only hope for the region right now is to encourage those doing meaningful businesses, lamenting that the society has neglected productivity for too long.

In addition, he said people of questionable character are now role models, saying that no sane society anywhere in the world neglects hard work and innovation.

He further regretted that some leaders in the region have not done the needful towards galvanising the energy and idealism of the teeming young population towards more productive ventures.

Siasia said the Summit will be attended by young business owners between the ages of 18 and 45, saying it will be a two-day summit including product exhibitions, main-stage keynotes, interactive master sessions, style breakouts, business to business meetings,

mentoring sessions, and networking opportunities among others.

He further explained that the event will host exhibition stands for business owners to showcase and sell their various products.

Continuing, Siasia said two million naira grant will be given to the best and most innovative business while availing others with a venture capitalised fund.

Vanguard

