NICN orders reinstatement of dismissed ICPC personnel

By Ozioruva Aliu

JUSTICE Oyebiola Oyewumi of the National Industrial Court, Abuja has ordered the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Commission Chairman to immediately reinstate Edo State norn Albert Osarumwense who was wrongfully dismissed by the Commission in October, 2015.

In the suit number NICN/BEN/01/2016 handled by Barrister Simon Ezeh Ezenwa of Olayiwola Afolabi Chambers in Benin City,

justice Oyewumi ruled that the nature of employment of Albert Osarumwense is one with statutory flavour.

He further ruled that Osarumwense is entitled to be paid all his salary and other allowances from the month of October, 2015 when his employment was determined till the day of his reinstatement.

He “In sum, I find that claimant’s case succeeds in the most part, thus I make these declarations and orders that the termination of claimant’s appointment by the defendants is unlawful.

“That the letter of termination dated 6th of October, 2015 is hereby set aside, that the claimant is entitled to be reinstated to his erstwhile position forthwith.

“That the claimant is entitled to the payment of his salary and other emoluments from the month of October, 2015 when his appointment with 1st defendant was purportedly terminated to the of his reinstatement.”

The counsel told Vanguard in Benin City that the court ordered that its directives should be complied with within 30 days others the refunds would attract 10 per cent interest.

