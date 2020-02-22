NGO decries usage of foundations for fraudulent purpose

Kindly Share This Story:

A Nigerian based in UK, Mrs Victoria Obaze, has decried the use of foundations to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Obaze, also the Speaker and Civic Mayor of London Borough of Tower Hamlets, UK, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

She said she was moved by cases of some people who fell victims of such fraudulent act and decided to help Nigerians with her foundation.

Obaze, who was in Nigeria to unveil her foundation, “Vicharles Foundation’’, advised the public and governments to do proper vetting of NGOs so that people would not fall victims.

She said her foundation was aimed at touching lives of the less privileged, destitute, street girls and empowering women across the six geo-political zones.

“The first phase of the foundation was launched in Imo, where some items were donated to the needy and the vulnerable.

“That of the North-Central region was also done on Feb. 8 at the Palace of His Royal Highness, Dr Ibrahim Yaro, the Etsu Bwarri, Abuja.

“The essence of the NGO is to empower youths, women and the less privileged, especially in the rural areas.

“It will also help on skill acquisition programmes for self-reliance and to reduce crime rate and sustainable living condition in view of the global economic meltdown.

“We also want to help the destitute and the street girls by empowering them with entrepreneur skills.

“We will organise workshops, exhibitions, lectures, seminars, sporting activities, training, and exchange programmes from other NGOs to promote objectives of Vicharles Foundation,” she said.

Also, the National Coordinator, Vicharles Foundation, Frank Ikegwuonu, said that the NGO would collect data, information and relevant publications.

Ikegwuonu also the President, NELAS Academy, said the NGO was carrying out survey, research projects, networking on art and cultural issue, women’s rights and education policy.

“The NGO is working assiduously to touch the lives of the needy and vulnerable across the country,” he said. (NAN)

