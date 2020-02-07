Ngige tasks NSITF management, Board on credibility

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has charged the Board and Management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to create credibility to encourage private and public employers have confidence and trust to work with the scheme.

Ngige spoke on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital while declaring open a 4-day retreat organised by NSITF with the theme: ‘In Pursuit of Corporate Growth and Contribution to National Economic Development’

His words, “I urge you all to work as a team and use this period of retreat to; analyse your mission and identify areas of strength and weaknesses, know and understand your past and forge a progressive path for the future.

“Create credibility for the NSITF so that the private and public employers would have the confidence and trust to work with the NSITF to realise its mandate. Invest and move the NSITF higher to meet up with the International benchmark and defend its Internationally acquired standard.

” Survey the office environment both physically and mentally in order to create a conducive environment for higher productivity and sustainability of the enterprise.

” I pray to see an NSITF that has grown to delve into other relevant thematic areas of social security as enunciated by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in its convention No.102.

“I urge you as part of the decisions makers in the public service of Nigeria to work amicably with your board for the benefit of the organisation and leave a legacy that would be worthy of mention by generations to come,”

In his remarks, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel expressed his willingness to enrol Akwa Ibom workers into the insurance scheme after he must have liaised with the relevant state government authorities and looked into the financial implications.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem noted that he will liaise said though NSITF was still young in the country, he believed that through its managers the scheme will rise to its responsibilities, expand its operations, touch lives and provide social safety net to Nigerians.

“The Social Security Administration(SSA) in the United States which I believe the NSITF is modelled after is always referred to as the third rail in American politics. You touch it and you get electrocuted.

” I believe it is the desire to deepen the discharge of your functions; to employ and deploy new approaches and mechanics of providing better service and other cutting edge elements in line with what obtains elsewhere is the reason why retreats such as this are organised”, he stressed.

