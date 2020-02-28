Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

Last weekend marked another turning point in sports development in the annals of Anambra State as the philanthropist and oil mogul, High Chief Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo was accompanied by His Excellency, the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Dr. Chris Ngige, the distinguished Senator representing Anambra Central, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor and others for the commissioning of a Premium Lawn Tennis Court built by the Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation at the City Sports Club, Amawbia, Awka.

In reaction to the commissioning the gigantic contribution to sports development in Anambra State, Senator Ngige commended the efforts of Engr. Onunkwo in the development of sports in Anambra State maintaining that the project will go a long way in reviving sports in the state.

Also speaking, Rt. Hon. Okafor described the project as a welcome development urging well meaning Ndi Anambra and politicians to look beyond political affiliations in contributing to the overall development of the state.

The benefactor in his remarks, expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to be contributing to the society. In his words, “The lawn tennis court is part of our commitment in encouraging sports development in the state. We can’t excel in sports if we don’t have enabling environment and available facilities for such, hence why my foundation deemed it imperative to start off with the construction of the premium tennis court”.

He equally noted that sports development is at the epicentre of his cardinal areas of development as he vies for the governorship election come 2021. Engr. Onunkwo also used the opportunity to call on wealthy individuals in the state to invest in sports as a way of arresting youth unemployment.

In his reaction, the Chairman of the Club, Chief Emeka Obidike was full of appreciation to High Chief Onunkwo for what he termed an unprecedented benevolence. He prayed God to bless him abundantly.

Equally present at the event include the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Chief Austin Ejidike, party stalwarts, members of City Sports Club and friends of the benefactor.

