NFVCB axed pirates, destroys N100m worth of uncensored films

By Benjamin Njoku

South South Zonal Office of the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, Port Harcourt has destroyed uncensored and unclassified films and video works worth over N100 million.

The exercise which took place at the Federal Secretariat Complex Port Harcourt, was carried out by the Executive Director of the Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas. It was witnessed by security agencies including the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, members of the Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, Board members and a large turnout of stakeholders in the films Industry.

In his address before setting the uncensored films on fire, Adedayo lamented that “gone were the days when film makers would go begging after borrowing money to do a film, because the film is pirated by unscrupulous individuals.”

He said that the Board is sending a strong signal to those who are dealing in unclassified and uncensored films and video works, stressing that the Board would continue to wage war against them. He stated the Board’s resolve in battling promoters of unclassified and uncensored films and video works as no fewer than 200 members of staff attended trainings in various police formations in the country last year. The training he noted, is to enable the staff to employ best practices in tacking the menace.

The NFVCB boss also commended the Nigerian Police for their immense support in the fight to eradicate this menace from the society.

On bringing the film industry closer to the people, the Executive Director said the Board has recognized the importance of Rivers State in the film industry, hence it took the bold step to restore the state as the Zonal Headquarters of the South South Zone. He appealed to the Rivers State Government to establish the Rivers State Film and Censorship Board as the state has become a notable film destination in Nollywood.

Recall that Board had carried out similar exercises in Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Benin and Onitsha in January 2020. In all, over #800 million worth of films and video work have been destroyed. The second phase of the exercise will commence with Jos, Bauchi, and other state capitals respectively.

