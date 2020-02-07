Neymar’s habit continues: He missed the game after his birthday party again

Kindly Share This Story:

Neymar’s time at Paris Saint-Germain has, so far at least, had more dark days than successes.

The Brazilian has suffered a number of injuries since signing from Barcelona for 222 million euros in 2017, and he’s missed a total of 59 games in that time. The latest came on Tuesday against Nantes, which was played just two days after the player’s 28th birthday celebrations.

PSG’s official reason was that Neymar was suffering from a rib injury, but this is now the third time in three years that he has missed the game immediately after his birthday. It all began in 2018.

The No.10 was doing well in Paris, he had scored 12 goals in eight games and had been keeping fit. But after beating Lille, and scoring, Neymar threw a party 72 hours before a fixture with Sochaux.

His withdrawal from the squad was put down to a technical decision by Unai Emery, who himself was in attendance at the party as, in his words, it was “an important night for the whole team”.

Four days after that game, Neymar returned against Toulouse. On January 23, 2019, the Brazilian suffered an injury to his right foot that ruled him out for three months, but he celebrated his birthday in style despite being on crutches and was videoed dancing.

Again, all his teammates and Thomas Tuchel attended the party. The celebrations returned in 2020. Neymar had suffered a blow against Montpellier beforehand and limped back into the dressing room, but he did return after half time and finished the game.

Nantes came next and the Brazilian was left out. This year, though, Tuchel didn’t attend the party and even criticised its timing, saying it’s “not the best preparation 48 hours before a game,

Ever since 2015 Neymar has missed the match that coincides with his sister Rafaella’s birthday, which falls on March 11. In 2014/15 and 2015/16, he was suspended, while in 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 he was injured.

Additionally, just a week before that family celebration, Carnival is held in Rio de Janeiro. Those festivities have even seen Neymar dancing on his crutches.

