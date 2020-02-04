Neymar looking all white as he celebrates his birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was dressed to impress as he celebrated his 28th birthday in Paris on Sunday night.

The Brazilian was joined by friends, family and his team-mates at exclusive nightclub YoYo, which is just a short walk from the Eiffel Tower.

And he certainly looked the part for the all-white occasion, arriving in a white suit, white fedora and white Nike trainers.

His fellow PSG players also made an effort, the likes of Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi all in attendance in white outfits.

The invites were not limited to the Ligue 1 leaders as well with Lyon winger Memphis Depay also making an appearance.

Most arrived at around 9 pm, workers shielding the players with umbrellas as they made their way inside.

Kylian Mbappe eventually arrived around 11.30 pm, having first been at Blaise Matuidi’s charity gala at Disneyland.

Vanguard News

