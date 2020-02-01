NEWS EXTRA: What Buhari did hours after travel ban

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely eight hours the United States President, Donald Trump, slapped immigration restrictions on Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the country is committed to maintaining productive relationships with the United States.

The President also, inaugurated a committee that will study and address U.S. requirements.

Buhari who reacted through his Media aide, Femi Adesina, said the committee would be chaired by Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior.

His words, “The DHS states the suspension of ‘immigrant visas’ became necessary following a review and update of the methodology (performance metrics) adopted by the U.S Government to assess compliance of certain security criteria by foreign governments,” he said.

“This resulted in certain enhancements on how information is shared between Nigeria and the U.S.

“Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies especially on matters of global security.

“Accordingly, Mr President has established a committee, to be Chaired by the Hon. Minister of Interior, to study and address the updated U.S. requirements. The committee will work with the U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.”

