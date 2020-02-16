Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the newly constituted council of Emir’s in Kano State, Alhaji Tijjani Mailafiya Sanka has called on the Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Mohammed II to as a matter of urgency withdraw all suits it filed before the court challenging the creation of the emirates and embrace the decision of the Governor.

The Special Adviser made the call in an exclusive interview with Vanguard.

Sanka urged the Emir and the kingmakers in the emirate to embrace the decision of the Governor for peace and unity to reign as well as rapid development of the state.

According to Sanka, “We are advising the Kano emirate and it kingmakers to withdraw the different cases it filed before the court and follow decision by the government, cooperate with the government and newly created emirates. It is not because of anything but because times comes with nothing but change is dynamic. So this is a big development that has happened to Kano and them too. But we don’t know what their thinking is that made them head to the court.

“Even in the past, some people who went to the court to challenge such decision, though not in Kano, they failed. Because government don’t do anything without reason. Failure to withdraw the case is disrespect to the government of Kano. It is necessary for them to come and meet with the government of Kano in order to boast and develop the state. We hope they will pay a listening ear to our calls.

“For instance, a state like Gombe state, you have 15 Emirates which in the past was only Gombe emirate. Now, the Emir of Gombe has only two local governments under his watch as the Chairman of the Council.

“So in a state like Kano that has large density of population, there is need to bring the people closer to the government. There is need for adequate and improved security and this is one of the ways to achieve that. Like I said earlier, people here have confidence and regards for the traditional and religious leaders for anything. If anything happens to them before they report it to the security agencies they must first inform their leaders. And from there the message or information is disseminated for necessary action.

“On this note, we call on the Kano Emirate and others to withdraw their cases before the court for peace to reign, assist the government and move the state forward.

“Our doors are always open for dialogue especially the Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. The Governor is the listening type from the advises we give him. And so also he seeks advice from Kano elites, religious leaders, traders, civil servants and whosoever he’s supposed to consult, he does so for them to advise him,” Sanka said.

Recall that creation of new emirates by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje have generated lots of controversies in the state.

Vanguard Nigeria News

