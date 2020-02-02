NEMA delivers relief materials to 3,000 displaced persons in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has delivered relief materials to no fewer than 3,000 displaced persons in Tawari community, Kogi state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Press Officer of the agency, Mr Manzo Ezekiel, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

It said that the items were meant for the displaced persons affected by the recent attack in the community.

NAN recalls that some gunmen had, on Jan. 2, attacked the community. killing over 19 people, while buildings, churches and the palace of the traditional ruler of the community were also razed.

The NEMA spokesman listed the items delivered to the community to include 750 bags of cement, 750 bundles of roofing sheets, foodstuffs, building materials and household items.

While delivering the items, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, noted that the items were meant to provide succour to the victims.

Maihaja, who was represented by Mr Godwin Tepikor, Assistant Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, NEMA, also sympathised with the victims.

He called on the state officials as well as community leaders to work with the agency for easy distribution of the items to the intended beneficiaries.

Receiving the items, the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Edward Onoja, appreciated the agency for its prompt response and assured that the items would be given to the victims directly.

He also called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the items and not sell them off as it would defeat the good intentions of the Federal Government. (NAN)

