Ned Nwoko begins process Of eradicating Malaria in Nigeria

Meets Scientists In Antarctica For Air Fumigation

—Provides Funds For 5 Varsities On Research

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-THERE is reprieve on the way to eradicate the scourge of malaria in Nigeria and the African Continent as the foremost philanthropist, Honourable Ned Nwoko has met a group of scientists on the air fumigation of the country.

The scientists from Antarctica will also advise on the best form of insecticides to be used based on the success story of the same project carried out in Florida and Malaysia.

Already Hon. Nwoko is making money available to five universities for research and has decided to bear the financial burden alone without involving the government.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard in Abuja, the former federal lawmaker said what inspired him to embark on this gigantic project of trying to flush out malaria was his determination to serve humanity and to save lives.

According to him, “It’s born out of humanity, the realization that nothing has been done in this areas that is an ongoing crisis in the health sector. If we have over five hundred thousand people dying every year according to the United Nations statistics, it is a huge number and nothing is being done about it or nothing seems to be on the pipeline that I am aware of. I’m trying to research to find out.

“For two years I have being researching trying to find out but my conclusion was that this is not a White man’s problem, it is our problem just like sickle-cell and sickle-cell is also part of the offshoot of malaria – long time malaria crisis is what lead to sickle-cell anemia.

“If it is not a White man’s problem, this explains why they have not bothered to pay attention at finding a cure by way of vaccine. Vaccine is the ultimate solution and I felt that we have to look for a solution from within Africa, from among ourselves and I know I can start it and I believe others will join as I go along.”

Asked how soon it would take for the commencement of the project, he said, “We have started, my going to Antartica was part of the process. Are you not in this world? We have started, I went to Antartica and met with some scientists with the company involved in the air fumigation and also advising on the best form of insecticides to use because they’ve done it before in Florida and in Malaysia.

“They also told me that they have done in some of the Caribbean Islands where their was mosquitoes before but no more. So we have a solution, it’s just a question of planning and implementing it.”

Fielding question on whether he has any collaboration with the Federal Government, he answered in the affirmative, adding that what was needed by the government was support.

He said, ” Of course, there is. Now, what we need is the support, the other form of support will come in terms of planning. We need the federal government to dedicate weeks for these things to be implemented.

“We need states government and local governments to be actively involved in the clean ups of the environment. There is a lot of collaboration at every stage in this project.

” Even when you look at the area of research itself, where we are making the money available to five universities, yes, federal government may not have any role to play, state government may not have any role to play, since I am personally funding it exclusively, but if those we chose are from federal government’s institutions, they have a role to play in guiding them, in advising them, making sure that they go to work and come out with a result.”

On his level of commitment in the project, the Delta State born philanthropist said, “Whatever it takes to get this going is what I am doing. This is about the need to save lives no financial cost is comparable to live.

“So I am not looking at the cost because I can afford to do so in doing what I am doing now. When the time comes, if I need support, from the federal government or state, I will let them know.”

