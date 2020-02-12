Ndume advocates engaging foreign mercenaries to finish Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

Senator Ali Ndume has urged the Federal Government to engage foreign mercenaries in the fight against insurgency if that would bring an end to the Boko Haram crisis.

He spoke on the British Broadcasting Corporation, Hausa Service, monitored on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The Senator representing Borno South begged the Buhari led government to do all it could and end the killings and wanton destruction in Borno state, which had deprived his people of peace and harmony in the last ten years.

“Please, we are begging in the name of Allah, even if it will entail the use of foreign mercenaries, please our people are dying, please do something fast to end these killings,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: