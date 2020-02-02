NDIC begin claims verification for depositors of closed micro finance banks, PMBs

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) says it will on Feb. 3, commence claims verification for depositors of the three Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) recently closed by the CBN .

The corporation in its official twitter-handle said the corporation was in the process of paying the insured depositors of the banks.

It listed the affected banks to include the Transatlantic Mortgages located in Abuja and Bayelsa, Langtang MFB, Gracefield MFB located in Plateau State and Kaugama MFB located in Jigawa.

“The NDIC, the official liquidator of the listed banks whose licences were recently revoked is in the process of paying insured depositors.

“We therefore advise that all depositors of these banks should visit the closed banks’ addresses and meet with NDIC officials for the verification of their claims, commencing from Monday Feb., 3 till Friday, Feb. 7,’’ it said.

The corporation however, called on the depositors to come with their evidences for ownership of account and verifiable means of identification.

