NDDC: Nunieh evasive in producing NYSC discharge certificate — CSO

Kindly Share This Story:

…it is false, they are fighting me because of forensic audit-Nunieh

By Festus Ahon

A civil society organization, Anti-corruption and Accountability Coalition Against Corruption, yesterday, accused the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC Joi Nunieh of being evasive in producing her discharge certificate from the National Youth Service Corps.

Also read:

The CSO, in a letter, addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari called for the sack of Nunieh as the commission’s Acting Managing Director.

The letter signed by Engr. Olaoye Shittu Durojaiye noted that political appointees were manipulating “screening processes by giving frivolous excuses as to the whereabouts of their credentials in order to mislead the government and the public.

“As a matter of verisimilitude, the above scenario played out in the recent screening of the appointees of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), wherein Joi Nunieh could not produce her complete credentials including her NYSC discharge certificate or her valid exemption certificate and promised to produce the aforesaid credentials the following day which she failed to produce till date.

“Sir, we must state here that the screening exercise of Joi Nunieh who today occupy a very sensitive and delicate office of the magnitude of acting Managing Director of the NDDC was inchoate as she never completed the screening process and has remained evasive in producing her NYSC discharge certificate till date.

“It has become palpable from the foregoing that Joi Nunieh does not possess the relevant credentials particularly NYSC discharged certificate to show for screening hence she has remained elusive producing same.

“In view of the above, we urge you to withdraw the aforesaid appointment of Joi Nunieh and relieve her of her duty due to forgery as Managing Director of the NDDC for the interest of the Niger Delta people and the society at large.

The Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh had since the beginning of this the allegation, maintained it was false and misleading.

Nunieh held that the allegation was the handiwork of mischief makers who were against the ongoing forensic audit in the Commission.

She said she was irrevocably committed to the wellbeing of the region, insisting that the forensic audit must continue.

While challenging those behind the allegation to prove the allegation, she urged the people of the region to stand behind her in the task of moving the region forward.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: