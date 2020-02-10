NDDC: Forensic auditing lacks legal backing ― Forensic Investigators

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

Unless President Muhammadu Buhari assents to the Forensic Bill presently before him, the outcome of the proposed forensic auditing of the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC would be null and void, says forensic expert.

Pro-tem President, Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria, CIFIPN, Dr (Mrs) Victoria Ayishetu Enape, who spoke on the sensitive issue, revealed that the exercise will fall short of legal backing if conducted.

Recall the Federal Government, recently announced that it has put in place all necessary arrangements for commencement of the forensic auditing of the activities of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Speaking with Vanguard on the sideline of recent training and induction organised for new members, Dr. Enape noted that, the country lacked basic requirement for hiring of foreign firms to conduct the forensic auditing for NDDC.

She said one of the conditions was for the expatriate forensic professionals to get certificate from a forensic regulatory body in Nigeria, adding, “The entire exercise will amount to fake because such regulatory body does not exist in the country.

According to her, “Just like I have said, it is not a slip of tongue. If you go into the requirements for people that should get that job, you will see it practically there. I have it, that whoever that should be given that job should have certificate from forensic regulatory body in Nigeria.

“When I saw it, I was speechless for some minutes and I then told myself maybe these people thought they have signed this Forensic Bill into law. This is the only forensic bill that was passed by the National Assembly, it hasn’t been signed and you are telling people to be a member before they get that job.

“So, that was what was said there, but I did not see that thing feasible because, so long as this bill is not assented to, we don’t have muzzle to practice forensic in Nigeria. Every other thing they are doing is fake. I stand to be corrected. But it is fake. Just I have told you, I am an authority in forensic. I have written a book on it.”

If forensic is not important in Nigeria why is Mr President calling for forensic Audit of NDDC. Unfortunately, a lot of people are now battling with one of the requirements for the NDDC forensic Audit.

