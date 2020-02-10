Breaking News
Ndanitv’s skinny girl in transit is back for a 6th season!

NdaniTV has confirmed that everyone’s favorite show, Skinny Girl in Transit will in fact be back for a 6th season!

The new season will see us following Tiwa and Mide on their journey as husband and wife, exploring the intricacies of their new lives. The show will also explore other story arcs, including Shalewa and Mohammed’s relationship. EVERYONE EXPECTS ANOTHER WEDDING! It sure promises to be a truly exciting season.

Starring Abimbola Craig, Ayoola Ayolola, Sharon Ooja, Ngozi Nwosu, Timini Egbuson, and Chioma Okoli, Skinny Girl in Transit Season 6 premieres on Valentine’s Day at 12pm and is powered by GTBank.

See newly released photos and watch the official trailer below!

