Natural healers graduates in herbs efficacy in Delta

By Paul Olayemi

Plans for Nigerians to live healthier and longer through natural herbs consumption and unpolluted soil have been boosted by a team of experts on natural healing and good living under “Partners In Action” a United States of America’s non-governmental organization (NGO) with a body – known as ‘Mission Africa’ in Nigeria.

The program which has its participants drawn from different professions and community leaders is aimed at making maximum use of natural herbs and plants to enhance nutritional quantity and quality in the process of reducing malnutrition and increasing body’s immunity against all forms of ailments.

The initiative under the directorship of Ms. Jean Bowman at the graduation ceremony of ten participants for 2020 third session enjoined the participants to key into the program fully and involve others on the process of using natural herbs and plants for their ultimatum benefits to Africans and Nigerians in particular.

“Reach out to members of your community and make the difference in their lives by telling them the benefits of these natural herbs and plants that are grown on unpolluted soil and the positive effect of what they yield to the body”

The Centre manager, Dr. John Egigba stated that members of the voluntary organisation are known as natural healers, who are in the primary stage of their assignment of training in the process of nurturing the herbal seedling and preparing the garden for the plants.

The certificate awarded them, Egigba stated, entitles them to private or government employment in hospitals, or health centers, based on their mode of employment, adding that P.I.A being a voluntary organisation is very interested in spreading the good news about the benefits of natural herbs and plants.

The programme has as its objectives, tackling food security and eating the right food which to a large extent enables Nigerians to live a healthy life and eventually give birth to strong and better children for the future society.

The organisation, Egigba stated, is a non-profit body that does not involve in activities of government and its agencies like HIV/AIDS, Female Genital mutilation or anti-drug campaign but empowers persons with disabilities in shoemaking, donate books to schools and other humanitarian compelling programmes.

Speaking to Vanguard, the founder , Mission Africa, Mr. Victor Jakpo said Mission Africa is in collaboration with Partners In Action, for a purposeful plan of eradicating malnutrition and other related ailment arising from improper diet, where traditional herbs and plans are the solutions.

The new graduates of PIA – natural healers drawn from the education sector, health sector, clergymen, and community leaders were Amukpe Community scribe, Chief Morris Asagba, Reverend Benson Oritsela, Reverend Stanley Eyarefe, Mr. Paul Obule, Reverend Akpoghenete Sunday and Victor Bello.

Others that received the PIA certificate of training we’re Mr. Lawrence Odebala, Mr. Jonathan Iweh, Reverend Albert Bolu and Mr. Jojomijo Edesiri Brown

vanguard

