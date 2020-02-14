Breaking News
Nasarawa govt suspends Provost, management of COEA

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the suspension of Dr Rebecca Umaru, Provost College of Education Akwanga (COEA), and other management staff of the institution.

A statement issued by Mr Tijjani Ahmed, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on Friday in Lafia, said the governor also approved the suspension of the Governing Council of the college.

Ahmed added that Sule has directed the Provost, Registrar, Bursar and Desk-officer in charge of TETFUND, to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect.

He said in the meantime, the governor had approved the appointment of a former Commissioner of Health, Dr Roseline Kela, as interim Administrator of the COEA for a period of six months.

“Similarly, the governor has also approved the appointment of Mrs Ruth Jiriko, as the Acting Rector of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia, with immediate effect,’’ he said.

[NAN]

