Nasarawa Assembly passes Witness Law

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed into law “A bill for a Law to provide for Witness Protection Law and other Matters Connected Therewith.”

The bill, sponsored by Barrister Mohammed Alkali (APC Lafia North), was to give witness of any criminality boldness, confidence and protection to testify in court.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill into law in Lafia, following a motion by the House Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC, Awe North).

Balarabe Abdullahi said the bill if assented to by the governor, would go a long way in curtailing the rate of crime in the state and the country at large.

According to him, it will also give witnesses the opportunity to present evidence, expose and report to the police and other security agencies without fear of molestation.

Balarabe Abdullahi emphasized the benefit of the bill to the enhancement of criminal justice in the state and by extension the country at large.

The speaker, therefore, directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Governor Sule’s assent.

Earlier, Tunga, while moving the motion for the passage of the bill into law, urged his colleagues to support the bill to allow it scale third reading.

Danladi Jatau (PDP- Kokona West), the Minority Leader of the House seconded the Majority Leader’s motion for the bill to pass third reading.

The House unanimously passed the bill into law.

Speaking with newsmen, the sponsor of the bill, Mohammed Alkali (APC, Lafia North) expressed joy, saying “I am happy that the bill saw the light of the day.

‘’I want to urge the Ministry of Justice to create awareness to the public on the importance of the bill so that nobody will be afraid while testifying in court.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

