NANS leadership writes DSS over impostors, inaugurates new executives

By Adesina Wahab

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, South-West Zone (Zone D) has written the Department of State Service, DSS, about the activities of some people posing as the leaders of the body in the zone.

The letter was sent to the Directors of the DSS in states in the zone.

This is just as a new executive commuttee has been inaugurated in the zone under the leadership of Kappo Olawale Samuel, a former President of the Student Union Government, Lagos State University, LASU.

Speaking in Lagos during the inauguration of the new leadership, the immediate past Zonal Coordinator, Lateef Adekitan, expressed disappointment that some people were trying to disrupt the peace being enjoyed by the student association in the zone despite the fact that representatives of students in all the six states in the zone were present when election of new leadership was conducted last December.

“Student leaders from the 59 institutions across the six states were present during the convention and were duly accredited except the group from Ondo.

They had some disagreement among themselves and asked that we give them some time to sort things out and we did that. They were not able to resolve their internal matters and members of the Senate in the zone gave the go ahead for the election to go on with the voters from the remaining five states and that was done,” he explained.

Kappo Olawale, while shedding more light on the matter, said the correspondence with the DSS was to let security agencies do the needful in taking the necessary steps.

He added that leaders of NANS across the zone and at national level were firmly in support of the his executive committee.

The new coordinator said his focus would be on students’ interest and their welfare.

“I will run a student-centric administration. We are going to work on institutions where student unionism is banned and let the students have back their voice.

I am soliciting the support of my colleagues and wherever the students need us to come in and talk with their management, we won’t hesitate to do that if we are invited.

“We are going to build on the foundation laid by our predecessors. Also, we won’t keep quiet if anybody wants to trample upon the rights of students and as zonal leaders, we will cooperate with the national leadership of the association too, as the paramount thing is to protect and promote the interests of Nigerian students,” he said.

