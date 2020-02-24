NAMA commissions Cat 3 ILS in Lagos, Abuja Airports

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu – Lagos

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, on Sunday, successfully commissioned its newly installed Category 3 Instrument Landing System, ILS, at Runway 18 Right of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Similarly, the agency also commissioned those installed at Runway 22 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Making this disclosure in a statement, the Managing Director of NAMA, Fola Akinkuotu also stated that “a flight commissioning of the newly installed DVOR (Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni-Directional Radio Range) in Lagos had successfully been carried out just as routine flight calibration had also been carried out on Runway 18 Left in Lagos”.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests NAMA staff over drug trafficking at Lagos Airport

Akinkuotu said a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to this effect had been disseminated accordingly while calibration of navigational aids in other locations across the country was in progress to ensure all navigational aids in Nigeria that were due for calibration are covered.

According to the NAMA boss, “in spite of initial hitches, it is gratifying to note that Runway 18R in Lagos has been certified for CAT 3 just as Runway 22 in Abuja with the newly acquired calibration aircraft by the Aviation Ministry. Both facilities are now fully operational.”

While pledging a timely calibration of navigational facilities at all federal airports henceforth, he said the availability of the new flight calibration aircraft the federal government just acquired would ensure that NAMA was able to carry out calibration as and when due.

It would be recalled that for over two weeks, foreign airlines were diverting their Lagos bound flights to Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana which resulted in more than 1,500 Nigerians being stranded in Ghana.

British Airways, Delta Air and other foreign airlines said they diverted flights to Ghana due to the inclement weather in Lagos and poor visibility at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In their advisory to affected passengers, British Airways said: “ We would like to sincerely apologise for the disruption to your journey to Lagos. Due to adverse weather at the airport, we were unable to safely land into Lagos Airport. We regret to inform you that due to the operational constraints, we have had to cancel this flight. We recommend you make your own travel arrangements to Lagos as we are unable to operate safely in the coming days,” the airline said.

However, in the last few days, international flight operations have since resumed with foreign airlines landing and taking off at the Muritala Muhammed International, Airport, Lagos.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: