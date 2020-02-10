NAHCO’s Chairman’s mother released by her abductors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, Chairman’s mother, Mrs Alice Fadeni has been released by gunmen who abducted her from her residence more than a week ago. Confirming her release, the Group Managing Director of Nahco aviance, Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi, said the latest development is great news for the board, management and staff of the company.

Fagbemi said : “The Management of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) is delighted to announce the release of the mother of Chairman of Board of the Company, Mrs. Alice Fadeni”.

“The 90 – year – old mother of Dr. Seinde Fadeni Oladapo was abducted from her residence at Okeriota area of Ode Aye in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State more than a week ago. Gunmen, numbering about seven, had on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, stormed the residence of the old woman and drove her away in a Toyota Sienna van to an unknown destination”.

She thanked all those who supported the Company and its Board during the dire period. She also said that Mrs. Alice Fadeni is in good condition and is now re-united with her family.

In her words, “We are grateful to all those who with calls, prayers and words of encouragement, stood with us during this trying period of the abduction of the mother of our Chairman. Her release is to us, such a great relief.”

