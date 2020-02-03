NAFDAC blames rise in kidney, liver diseases on cooking practices

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration Control, NAFDAC, Monday blamed the sharp rise in cases of kidney and liver diseases among Nigerians on illicit cooking practices, poverty and ignorance.

Briefing journalists in Lagos, the Director General, NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who expressed shock that people still use paracetamol to cook meat and use dye in red oil said ignorance is killing many Nigerians silently.

Adeyeye said the agency is engaging in a lot of public enlightenment to reduce the menace.

“The use of paracetamol to cook is like digging one’s grave because it contains para amino phenol which when subjected to heat affects and destroys the kidney.

“The agency is working with the federal government to increase its capacity so as to serve the Nigerian people better.”

She said in the midst of disease outbreaks in the country, basic hygiene practices should be of utmost important.

Reeling out their plans, Adeyeye said part of the plans were to engage Corp members to educate the locals because illiteracy level has increased tremendously.

Adeyeye said that the fight against illicit food and drugs practices needs a collaborative efforts from different stakeholders.

“We want to make NAFDAC very strong, we cannot have goals without having internal capacity. We have already started training. Our goal is to reach that level that will help NAFDAC manufacture vaccine.”

