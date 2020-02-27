Kindly Share This Story:

Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC has apprehended three persons for indulging in the manufacturing and distribution of adulterated honey.

The coordinator of NAFDAC in Kano office, Shaba Muhammad on Wednesday told journalists that the suspects were arrested from their operational base located at Abubakar Rimi Market in Kano metropolis.

Shaba said “the adulterated honey is made from sugar and sold to the innocent public. This is dangerous, especially to those suffering from diabetes.”

According to him, the agency on completion of its investigations would charge the suspects to court.

He revealed that the agency has embarked on mass confiscation of unregistered pharmaceutical products, adding that the drugs been seized were those that failed to undergo the regulatory process.

Shaba disclosed that the agency has seized sex enhancing products, noting that no suspect has so far been arrested. NAFDAC has commenced preliminary investigations on the seized items.

He reiterated that the agency would continue to strive to rid Kano state of unhygienic products.

