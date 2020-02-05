NAF Launches Operation Rattle Snake 3, bombs Boko Haram hideout in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Wednesday that its Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Lafiya Dole, has launched Operation Rattle Snake 3 against terrorists’ elements in the Northeast of the Country.

The Air Interdiction Operation, which commenced Tuesday, 4 February 2020, will target selected locations within the Northeast in order to further degrade the remnants of the terrorists as well as deny them freedom of action.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information said, “On Day One of the Operation, air strikes by NAF attack aircraft resulted in the destruction of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout as well as the neutralization of some of their fighters at Tongule in the Lake Chad area of Northern Borno State.

“The air strikes were executed following series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, indicating that ISWAP fighters were harboured in some buildings at the southern edge of the settlement.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched its fighter jets to engage the location, scoring accurate hits on the designated target leading to the destruction of the structures and the neutralization of some of the terrorists.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday 6 February 2020, induct the newly acquired 109 Power and MI-171E combat helicopters procured for the NAF.

A statement by NAF headquarters said the induction ceremony of 2 Agusta 109 Power Helicopters and an Mi-171E Combat Helicopter will take place at the Eagle Square, Abuja by 10:00 am.

Vanguard Nigeria News

