NAF kills several Boko Haram militants in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force said on Saturday its troops had killed several Boko Haram fighters during raids on their facilities around the Sambisa forest in Borno State.

The NAF Director of Information, Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement, said the terrorists’ facilities were also destroyed during Thursday’s airstrikes on the group’s hideout at a location referred to as the “S” Region in the heart of the Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

According to him, the airstrikes were carried out by the Air Component of the Operation Lafiya Dole

READ ALSO: Northern Christians tackle Buhari on Boko Haram

He said: “The airstrikes were executed in continuation of Operation Rattle Snake 3 after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions showed that the terrorists with their vehicles, motorcycles and logistics facilities camouflaged under the dense forest vegetation; had intensified activities in the ‘S’ Region with a view to launching further attacks on civilian settlements and troops’ locations in the area.

“The ATF, therefore, detailed its fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location, scoring crucial hits leading to the neutralization of some the terrorists as well as the destruction of some of their structures.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: