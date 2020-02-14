N50.2bn Calabar-Odukpani-Itu Road dualisation ‘ll boost Economy – Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

SENIOR Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has said that the award of outstanding portion of dualization of Calabar – Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene federal highway will enhance the economy of South South and South East zones.

The contract worth N50.2 billion was approved by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

Commending the Federal Government for the contract, Senator Enang said that the road upon completion will improve the economy of Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Abia States.

READ ALSO:

He said, “On the approval for award of the above project at N50.2 billion naira at penultimate Wednesday Federal Executive Council, I, on behalf of the people of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Abia states, and indeed the commuting public, do express sincere appreciation to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, for this great favour to the people of South South/South East and indeed the Nation.

“This road, constructed in 1976 as single lane is now for dualization from Calabar – Odukpani in Cross River State – Itu – Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State leading to the yet to be awarded section of Ikot Ekpene (Akwa Ibom) to Aba in Abia States.

” Your Excellency and the Federal Executive Council have by this breathed life into the economy of the South South & South East, this road being the economic Artery of the two zones and indeed lightened the sufferings of the commuting public.”

He also expressed appreciation to the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, and the entire Ministry of Works & Housing as well as Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, the immediate past Minister of Budget and National Planning who worked with him to capture the funds in the Appropriation process.

He further commended Senator Danjuma Goje, Emeritus Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee and former Gombe State Governor for his efforts in ensuring that the road project was captured in the budget.

“We pray the Ministers of Works & Housing and that of Finance, Budget and National Planning to please assist the take off and sustenance of the project for completion within the contractual timeframe by making adequate budgetary provisions annually,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: