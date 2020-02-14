Breaking News
Translate

N2.5bn Fraud: Buhari Fires Kawu as NBC Boss

On 9:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Modibo
Mallam Modibbo Kawu, DG NBC

President Mohammad Buhari on Friday announced the suspension of the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Modibbo Kawu, over the N2.5billion fraud currently pending in the court.

Vanguard gathered that the suspension was in line with the anti-corruption fight of the present  administration  and the suspension  takes immediate effect.

Recall that Kawu is being prosecuted  in connection with pinnacle communications, the signal carrier of the Abuja digitization exercise by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over alleged N2.5 billion sleaze on the DSO project.

READ ALSO:Obaseki lifts suspension on Egor LG Chairman

The ICPC had asked the Federal Government to suspend Modibbo Kawu from office pending the conclusion of the case.

Following this development, the most senior director in the Commission, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, was asked to assume office as the Director General f the Commission.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!