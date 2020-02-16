My Val gets better each year – Lilian Afegbai

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Not many women, even damsels have cheery stories of Valentine’s Day to tell. But for drop dead gorgeous actress and Ex Big Brother Africa Housemate, Lilian Afegbai, known on Instagram as Lillyafe it has been a singsong of excitements and roller-coastal carousel of romantic bliss. In a chat with Potpourri the Benson Idahosa University alumnus confessed that it gets better every year.

Hear her: “Valentine to me is simply reminding people how beautiful love is, sharing it with friends and loved ones. Although we should express it everyday not only February 14th. The most amazing I have had ? The problem is every year it gets better, hoping this year would be the most amazing.”

Lilly is a disconcertingly, bewitching beauty that seems to possess some powers of entrapment, mentally and physically. In the course of doing this story it became such a trying task to make up our minds which picture of hers to use for this publication. A peep into her Instagram page was as mesmerizing as it was whimsical. It was like walking into a gallery of goddesses with only one face of cascading kaleidoscope imagery of beauty.

READ ALSO:

Lillian Afegbai has won many awards as an actress. She has won City People Movie Award for Most Promising Actress of the Year and in 2018 she won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for Indigenous Movie of the Year for her production debut in the movie ‘Bound’.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: