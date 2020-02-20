My Media Africa set to hold maiden Illustrious Award

Kindly Share This Story:

Preparations are in top gear for the maiden illustrious Award of Nigeria’s fastest-growing media and magazine company; My Media Africa. The Illustrious award which is the first edition, for the company, promises to be the best of its kind.

Already, the team members at My Media Africa head office located in the heart of Lekki, Lagos, have come up with a number of award categories that so easily distinguishes the event, as one of its kind.

The illustrious African Award is going to be a celebration of merit, excellence and prowess in diverse works of life. Arguably, it will turn out as the only award in Nigeria that recognizes trailblazing, groundbreaking innovations, philanthropy as well as celebrates individuals, groups, corporate organizations, public servants, of African origin, who have not only distinguished themselves in the areas of nation-building, business and enterprise but have also contributed immensely in the areas of community development, community leadership, public service, arts & culture, commerce and industry, information technology, health and education.

According to the organizers of the award, plans are also in place to recognize some academia who have made quiet but enormous contributions to knowledge and learning, students who have contributed in the wellbeing of our schools in one way or the other, as well as teachers and technocrats, who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and in their communities.

The award has been divided into two major categories. The first category is going to be an annual event, with recipients, drawn from individuals who have excelled intangible areas like, community development, leadership, arts & culture, business & enterprise, agriculture, among others. The second category of awards which is designed to be a quarterly event and in which awards are given to those who have made contributions in non-tangible sectors like service industries, academia, students, teachers and technocrats.

Another interesting part is that the African Excellence Award ceremony will hold at different cities across Africa, Dubai, the United States and the United Kingdom.

As should be expected, the award will also record the presence of key players in virtually all the sector of the economy, as it further promises greater expectations.

