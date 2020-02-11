My life is under threat, wife of detained journalist, Agba Jalingo cries out

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Wife of detained journalist and publisher of Cross River Watch newspaper, Agba Jalingo, on Tuesday, cried out that her life and that of her children are under threat with an appeal to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay to intervene in the release of her husband.

Agba Jalingo was arrested on August 22 over a report alleging that the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, diverted N500million belonging to the state.

He was subsequently remanded at the Calabar correctional facility after Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court, Calabar, denied him bail.

Reacting to his continuous detention, his wife, Violet Agba who is from Delta State, said her life and that of her children are being threatened since the arrest of her husband in August 2019.

Mrs. Agba in a series of tweets on her twitter handle @violetAgba said: “My husband #FreeAgbaJalingo has been in Calabar prison for 6 months for exposing corruption in Cross River state please help me sir @ProfOsinbajo and PACAC.

“Help me, sirs. Our life is threatened since August 22, 2019, we have been running from pillar to post.”

vanguard

