My husband stinks, he does not shave, woman seeking divorce tells court

Kindly Share This Story:

A 20-year-old woman in India has filed an application with the authorities seeking a divorce from her husband for not maintaining a hygienic lifestyle.

The woman, Soni Devi, from Bihar’s Vaishali district claimed in her application that her 23-year-old husband, Manish Ram, stinks “because he does not shave, take a bath or brush his teeth regularly.”

Taking action on the complaint filed by her, the State Women’s Commission (SWC) gave a two-month ultimatum to her husband to mend his ways or face the legal action for not complying with the orders.

SWC membe, Pratima Sinha, said that the 20-year old woman approached the commission recently and said she wanted a divorce from her husband.

“I was taken aback by reasons that was cited for seeking divorce,” the official was quoted as saying.

READ ALSO: Annulment and divorce

In her petition, Soni said she married Manish, who is a plumber by profession, in 2017.

“My husband stinks as he does not shave and bathe for nearly 10 days at a stretch. Moreover, he doesn’t brush his teeth. He also doesn’t have manners and follow etiquette,” she alleged.

“I don’t want to live with my husband anymore. I can no longer bear the humiliation. Kindly get me rid of this man … he has ruined my life,” woman said. Soni’s husband, however, said he did not want a divorce and wanted to live with her, adding that he would try his best to improve his lifestyle. Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: