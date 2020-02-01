My husband stinks, he does not shave, woman seeking divorce tells court

A 20-year-old woman in India has filed an application with the authorities seeking a divorce from her husband for not maintaining a hygienic lifestyle.
The woman, Soni Devi, from Bihar’s Vaishali district claimed in her application that her 23-year-old husband, Manish Ram, stinks “because he does not shave, take a bath or brush his teeth regularly.”
Taking action on the complaint filed by her, the State Women’s Commission (SWC) gave a two-month ultimatum to her husband to mend his ways or face the legal action for not complying with the orders.
SWC membe, Pratima Sinha, said that the 20-year old woman approached the commission recently and said she wanted a divorce from her husband.
“I was taken aback by reasons that was cited for seeking divorce,” the official was quoted as saying.
In her petition, Soni said she married Manish, who is a plumber by profession, in 2017.
“My husband stinks as he does not shave and bathe for nearly 10 days at a stretch. Moreover, he doesn’t brush his teeth. He also doesn’t have manners and follow etiquette,” she alleged.
“I don’t want to live with my husband anymore. I can no longer bear the humiliation. Kindly get me rid of this man … he has ruined my life,” woman said.
Soni’s husband, however, said he did not want a divorce and wanted to live with her, adding that he would try his best to improve his lifestyle.