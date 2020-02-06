My girlfriend, twins were also abused, Mikel tearfully reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has revealed that his family also suffered racial abuse after his Turkish club beat Fenerbache 2-1.

He identified racism in the messages, aimed at his girlfriend Olga Diyachenka and four-year-old twin daughters.

“A lot has been said about this – the issue of racism but since I’ve been here, my team and colleagues at Trabzonspor have been very nice to me, there’s not been any issue,” he told Turkish TV.

“After the game on Saturday, I started getting messages on my Instagram, even my girlfriend getting instant messages of racism and hatred. “Very scary messages towards me and my family and kids. There’s no place for this.

“I don’t think this should be happening and I think these people should be held responsible. They shouldn’t be allowed to come to games.

“I’m very disappointed with this especially my girlfriend, my family, my kids. They are only four years old, why do you talk about my kids? “I am very sad about this, it’s a very disturbing time for me.”

The 32-year-old received thousands of abusive and harmful messages after the Turkish Super Lig fixture, and Trabzonspor have since filed a criminal complaint against individuals who allegedly racially abused Mikel.

The club released the following statement on its official Twitter page.

‘Racism is a shelter for (the) helpless and ignorant.” it read.

Vanguard News

