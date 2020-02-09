Muslims Council decries high cost of marriage in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Adamawa Muslims Council has expressed dismay over high cost of marriage among Muslim faithfuls in the state occasioned by exorbitant expenditure and etiquette.

The Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Gambo Jika, stated this while briefing newsmen at the end of the council meeting on Sunday in Yola.

Jika described the trend as “worrisome”, adding that it led to social vices and increase crimes in the society.

“The council noted with dismay the continuous introduction and increase of unnecessary expenditures attached to marriage by Muslims families.

“The development is unhealthy and unacceptable because it denied many young ladies and men opportunity to get marriage.

“Unnecessary etiquette and high expenditure before or during marriage is against Islamic codes, it make marriage expensive to the extend that young people are running away from it,” Jika said.

He called on parents, guardians and relevant authorities to look into the issue with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem.

Commenting on the retrenchment of about 5, 000 workers in the state, Jika urged Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri , to look into the matter with mercy.

”We are concern with the rising state of crimes in the state particularly kidnapping, rape and other ugly activities in the society.

“The council, therefore; called on the state government and relevant security agencies to redouble their efforts in controlling the menace,” he added.

Jika also called on the people to support the security agencies in their fight against crimes to protect lives and properties in the state.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: