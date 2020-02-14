Muslim Association frowns at requirements for enlisting into Amotekun

Kindly Share This Story:

Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described the inclusion of a birth certificate from a Church in the requirement for enlisting into the Amotekun security outfit as superfluous.

The group in a press release signed by the President and Public Relation Officer, Alhaji J. O Ojikutu and Alhaja Nurat Adebayo respectively at the end of its quarterly National Executive Council meeting held recently, noted in as much as it believes in the security initiative of the Southwest, religion should be left out of it.

The association questioned the eligibility criteria rolled out for recruitment in which include among others birth certificate from a Church, LGA or hospital, certificate of identification or letter of recommendation.

“MAN observed that the Amotekun deserves a dispassionate approach devoid of particular religious affiliation so as to avoid the kind of misunderstanding and misinformation that the outfit has attracted to itself even among the people of the South-West.

“The Association believes that religion should be left out of security matters. The Federal Government of Nigeria took the responsibility of birth and death registrations since 1990.

The group however commended every step taken to address the issue of security in Nigeria, particularly the initiative of the Governors of the South West of Nigeria on the security outfit -code named “Amotekun”

The group lamented the spate of attacks on innocent citizens and worship centers leading to wanton loss of lives and property, adding that in spite of the presence of security agencies in the society, the development has assumed dangerous dimensions.

