Murder of Doctor’s Wife: Police debunks viral story

The Police authorities in Kaduna on Friday said none of its officers was involved in the murder of Dr.Ataga’s wife who was kidnapped with her children.

According to the police,” the Command on receipt of the fake news had immediately swung into action and investigated the purported allegation and found nothing more than malicious blackmail.

The statement read:

“The attention of the Kaduna State Command has been drawn to some Social Media publication alleging the involvement of a Police officer in the unfortunate kidnapping and killing of Dr. Philip Ataga’s wife.”

” The Command wishes to debunk the publication in its totality as fake, fictitious, maliciously fabricated to tarnish the image of the force.

To set the record straight, there is no police officer from the command or anywhere in the country involved in the unfortunate incident that led to the killing of Mrs. Ataga.

The public should also note that the Ataga Family has already decried the news going round in some quarters of social media and has labeled it as fake. ‘

” The Command on receipt of the fake news had immediately swung into action and investigated the purported allegation and found nothing more than malicious blackmail embarks upon by the writer whose motives are unknown.

This unprofessional attitude is capable of causing distrust between the Police and members of the general public.

“The Commissioner of Police CP UM Muri is calling on the general public to disregard fake news and urged media outlets to verify any source of security report from the Command’s PPRO before publication as the command will not hesitate in dealing decisively with any person (s) who engaged in such malicious action according to the laws of the land.”

