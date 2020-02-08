MTV Base ‘Behind The Story’: Sinzu opens up on time in Jail, more

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

At the penultimate episode of MTV Base ‘Behind The Story’, which was the second episode, rapper, Sinzu, former known as Sauce Kid opened to the show host, Sammy Walsh on many issues that have defined his life.

I sang and prophesied about the nonsense that is making sense today – Terry G https://t.co/o27ivxqPEC #vanguardnews pic.twitter.com/ZypdfXDqK3 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) February 8, 2020

Lots of surprising facts about Sinzu were unravelled in this edition of ‘Behind The Story.’ For example, apart from music heads and industry leaders, many fans would be surprised to find out that Sinzu was encouraged to start rapping professionally and move to Nigeria by Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband and manager, Tee Billz. Sinzu also opens up about his experience in jail and making $16 a month working in the jail kitchen.

READ ALSO: How Africa Magic creates exceptional talents and local contents

The artiste who plays basketball regularly also addresses the topic of his relationship with his family, baby mama and his daughter, who is now 11 years old. He also talks about his relationship with Davido and the 30BG gang. Sinzu whose real name is Babalola Falemi reveals his uncensored self during the course of this interview by tackling many personal topics and clearing the air about a number of rumours.

Kindly Share This Story: