By Ayo Onikoyi

On another exciting episode of MTV Base Behind The Story, Zanku King, Zlatan, opens up on several controversial topics about him as he sits with the host, Sammy Walsh.

The rapper takes fans down memory lane, discussing issues around how his career started, how stardom has changed his life, and where he sees himself in the future.

The Ikorodu-bred rapper spoke about his childhood dreams, fears, and how music changed his path. He opened up on his past struggles and how he has been heavily scrutinized and criticized by the public.

Zlatan, born Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, also shared details of his time in church as a chorister and how he thought he was going to be a football star. On this sizzling episode, Zlatan spoke his truth and cleared the air on all controversies from his rumoured girlfriend Seyi Awonuga to Vico, his relationship with Naira Marley and his infamous diss song on ex BBNaija housemate, Tacha as well as his arrest by the EFCC.

Fans will get to hear some exclusive stories about the rapper as Sammy Walsh probes into his personal life and his circle of friends.

