MTN launches mew music talent show

By Ayo Onikoyi

Leading ICT company, MTN recently announced the start of a new musical reality television show, ‘Y’ello Star, in their head offices at Falomo, Ikoyi.

The show seeks to groom musical talent by providing a lifetime opportunity to turn their dreams and aspirations into reality. Since 2006, through the MTNF/MUSON Scholarship Programme, MTN Nigeria has trained hundreds of young Nigerians in the art and business of music. Y’ello Star takes this further by bringing the process of creating the ultimate superstar to every Nigerian television screen.

Speaking at the reveal, Rahul De, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria stated. “We know that there’re a lot of talented people in Nigeria who need to turn up their musical careers. This platform will help launch them to musical heights. We have a wealth of experience in supporting Nigerian talent and are confident we can improve on our past successes,” he said.

Regional auditions are holding in Abuja, Enugu and Lagos. Finalists from the auditions will proceed to the ‘incubation hub’ in Lagos, where they will be coached by experts in the music industry in several areas as they aim for the top prize. The competition will run until June 2020.

MTN Nigeria has been at the forefront of supporting events that celebrate the country’s rich arts and culture. MTN has created entertainment platforms such as Music+, MTN Y’ello Top 10 and the recently launched music-streaming platform, Music Time in a bid to promote unbridled talent on the global stage.

