Mourinho warns of Tottenham’s collapse as Lampard wins again

Jose Mourinho has warned of a bleak Tottenham’s prospects for the remainder of the season after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, claiming it was difficult for his players “to do any better” at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard completed the double over his former mentor as goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso earned the hosts a deserved victory to move them four points clear of Spurs, who could drop to seventh by the end of the weekend.

The visitors added a late consolation through substitute Erik Lamela’s deflected strike but Mourinho predicted a tough spell ahead in a downbeat post-match press conference.

“I have no complaints about my players,” he said.

“Difficult for my players to do differently to what they did. With what we have at the moment, the power we have or don’t have, the almost unique situation we’re living in at the moment, it’s very difficult to do better, especially when the opponent scores before us.

“We have three long months to go in three competitions where we are still [in it]. It’s going to be three long months.”

