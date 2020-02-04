Mourinho reveals when he knew Liverpool would be champions

Kindly Share This Story:

Jose Mourinho says he had a “feeling early in November” that Liverpool would go on to win the Premier League title this season.

Only a collapse of monumental proportions would see Liverpool fail to pick up the Premier League crown this season as Jurgen Klopp’s men have built a 22-point lead at the top of the table.

The Reds have won 24 of their 25 Premier League matches this campaign and still remain unbeaten with their only drop points coming in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

“I had the feeling early in November when I was with you, I had that feeling,” Mourinho said.

“I know how difficult it is to win the third league in a row. It’s hard, it’s difficult.

“But they Man City are still a fantastic team. Fantastic team, fantastic players, fantastic manager.

“So for us to beat them is very good and the way the table is, you lose two matches you almost go to relegation, you win two matches you get up, and it was so important for us. So, so important.”

