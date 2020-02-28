Mosogar stakeholders fault college of education’s advert for provost

Kindly Share This Story:

A group, College of Education Mosogar’s Stakeholders for Equity and Justice, CEMSFEJ, has faulted the recent vacancy advert for the position of Provost for Delta State College of Education, Mosogar, of February 22.

The group said for the advert to serve its purpose, the deadline should be six weeks, as against the two weeks advertised, and would be placed in national dailies, as against the regional paper it was published in.

While addressing journalists, CEMSFEJ called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; National Council of Colleges of Education, NCCE; Delta State Ministry of Higher Education and the Governing Council of the institution to get a copy of the advert publication and review it in the interest of sanity, equity, justice and the development of the college.

The group argued that the advert lacked merit and sincerity, noting that “by NCCE and National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, regulations for the post of a Provost/Rector, the applicant must be below 60 years of age at the point of application.

“But the drafter of the vacancy advert deliberately jump this criterion because of vested interests.”

CEMSFEJ called for proper investigation into the advert and also criticised the title ‘Reader’, saying it was not known to or recognised in the hierarchy of the College of Education, Mosogar.

The group noted that the highest known academic rank is a Chief Lecturer as obtainable in other colleges of education just as it said Chief Academic Officer/Chief Executive Officer are not known by the law establishing the College.

It added that the presentation of the inaugural lecture has never been a criteria for the appointment of a provost in Nigerian colleges of education.

