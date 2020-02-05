More videos/photos: Okada dealers, riders, miscreants clash with police in Lagos

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Hell was let loose in the early hours of Wednesday, in Iyana-Ipaja area of the state when dealers of motorcycles, popularly called “Okada,” riders and miscreants, known as “Area Boys,” engaged the police in a violent confrontation over enforcement of the recent ban by state government on Okada and others.
