More than 100 US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iran strike

More than 100 US troops have now been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries from Iran’s missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, the Pentagon announced Monday.

There are now 109 cases, up from the 64 reported in late January, officials said.

Seventy-six of the service members who suffered traumatic brain injuries, or TBI, have returned to active duty, the Pentagon said.

The injuries stem from Iran’s retaliatory airstrike on Ain as-Asad base, where US service members were stationed.

No US troops were killed or faced immediate bodily injury in the attack, which was a response to the US drone strike near Baghdad airport that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3.

But the Pentagon has since upped the number of traumatic injury cases several times, noting that symptoms can take time to develop and troops sometimes delay reporting their ailments.

TBI has become a larger concern for the military in recent years. It can impair thinking, memory, vision, hearing and other abilities. Severe cases can result in a coma, amnesia or death.

Last month, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it’s possible that symptoms of TBI stemming from the Jan. 8 strike won’t become apparent for a year or two.

“We’re early in the stage of diagnosis, we’re early in the stage of therapy for these troops,” Milley had said.

