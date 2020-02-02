MORAYO OREKOYA: Music found me at childhood

Kindly Share This Story:



…Life as a Nigerian-born American singer

Blessed with an emotionally charged voice that cuts deep effortlessly into any soul, Nigeria-born American singer/songwriter/guitarist and music producer, Morayo Orekoya, is one of the most interesting acts of contemporary times. She may not be regular on your screen, but the alumnus of Full Sail University, US, with a degree in music production, has worked on voice and music projects for a long list of artists, and also produced music for advertising agencies, companies and radio stations, both overseas and in Nigeria. Morayo has worked with Cobhams, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Dee Jones, Aaron Lindsey, Johnny Drille, Adekunle Gold, amongst others.

With roots deeply engrained in the art of folk and soul music, Morayo, who describes herself as a lover of God, people, and an avid expresser of art, is widely admired for her distinct ability to take her listeners on a journey of abstract proportions with her childlike spirit and open storylines— a gift which has made her a master of soul healing.

In this Interview, Morayo talks about her recently released music video ‘Happy’ which features Marvin Record’s act, Johnny Drille.



You look so excited in all of your videos, and seem to sing effortlessly; have you always been a singer?

Yes. I will say music found me at childhood. I’ve always explained music to people as “a motion that bypasses the intellectual minds of people, and without any permission goes straight into their hearts.” It’s why music is so powerful. I never was a successfully expressive child, but I always had a lot to express. So music was a great outlet for me growing up, and even now.

Today, I’m a Music Producer for a clientele that keeps growing, and that I am very grateful for.

When was your first time in a recording studio?

Oh goodness. I think I was either age 13 or 14. It was for a church member’s music project though.

…and when was your first song released?

I released my first song “Never Alone” in 2013. My first official music video was with the song “Duro – The Wandering Child”. That was shot in Nigeria in 2017. It is heartwarming thinking back on these projects because they remind me just how much people truly believe in my work. Both projects were able to happen only because I had so many people that believed in me, and were willing to do things to make it happen just on that belief. I really am grateful.

Do you write your songs?

Yes, so far, I write my own songs. But I’m definitely open and even excited to co-write with great writers, or even just be a singer of great writing. That reminds me. I was a singer on Cobhams Asuquo’s lovely song “I believe”.

How many songs do you have to your credit so far?

Oh, this is very hard to quantify. I do this for a living, so, I’m a ghostwriter and singer on many projects. I can say, however, that I have over a dozen songs released so far.

How many videos?

I have released a couple of official videos so far. But I’m looking to significantly increase that number. Music videos can be a hand full for independent artists. But nonetheless, I’ll be releasing quite a few in the near future.

Tell us about your recently released music video ‘Happy’?

Happy was inspired by what I believe happy love is; not perfect, but an addition to one’s happiness nonetheless. I started writing Happy in Houston TX, created the skeleton of the music, and the song was made and completed with Johnny Drille, a Marvin Record’s act, in his home studio.

Working with Johnny was an experience for sure. He’s very protective of his art, just like I am. It wasn’t always rosy because we’re both pretty stubborn, protective artistes. But it was very inspiring the entire time, and we both became friends working on the project.

How would you describe your kind of music?

My kind of music is constantly evolving. But right now, I think I’ll describe it as alternative Afro-soul, with lyrics telling stories of the human condition.

What inspires your songs?

My experiences, and the experiences of the people around me. My songs are usually an expression of how I view the world or a subject matter at the time it’s written. I translate event in a very deep, spiritual place.

…and what’s your fan base in the US like?

My US and the Canadian fan base are amazing! But I think my fan base in Nigeria and South Africa is where I see the most increase and that is very exciting for me.

Who inspired you the most while growing up?

This is a hard question; one person doesn’t hold the capital on this. Well, I might not be able to say who inspired me the most, but I can say who inspired me the earliest. And that would be Benita. At the time, she was called “Little Benita.” She was just a year older than me and made me believe that it was possible to be a child singer. It was then that I verbally mentioned that I knew what I wanted to be. It was a very happy moment for me.

…and your biggest influence in the industry at present?

Again, a very hard question. Maybe Cobhams Asuquo. I think he’s still my biggest influence. That guy is a great Producer, and I love that even though he’s worked for many years in the industry, he still loves what he does. He still enjoys creating good music.

You’re based in the US; do you have your eyes on the Nigerian market?

You bet! But only because they had their eyes on me first (laughs). I was just an unassuming Instagram singer, posting my live shows from the US, and cover songs. My Nigerian fans found me and gathered around me. The support has been real ever since! In reality, I can say the same about my American fans, and my fans all over the world.

What is unique about your music and personality?

Well, I’m a lyrically conscious artist; meaning, I write for your ears, as well as your heart and mind. But don’t take me too seriously. I’m a very playful dork in real life.

What social issue does your music seek to address, if any? And why?

Although you won’t hear the words “mental health” in my music, my music is geared towards healing the human heart and mind in various ways.

Why? I think the most neglected part of the human is the mind(and heart). We really are wounded quite profoundly as a race. We are afraid to be judged, or look weak; so we keep our thoughts and deepest hurts to ourselves. This means they go untreated and we go around hurting other people without knowing it. Remember my definition of music? Music needs no permission to make you happy, make you cry, or even make you think. I truly believe that music is a great avenue for attaining and maintaining mental, emotional, and spiritual health.

Childhood memories

I had a fun childhood living in Oke-Aro, Ogun State. I had my primary education at MD Nursery/Primary School, and my secondary at Dansol High School, both in Lagos. I moved to the US with my family at the age of 11. I really loved our house in Oke-Aro and had a great childhood there.

Going to school as an immigrant in America wasn’t the easiest journey, as many in the situation will tell. But no matter what, my mother always found a way to make anywhere feel like home. I credit the happiness in my childhood to her and my involvement with church music.

