Mob roasts man to death for stealing fowl in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

A middle-aged man simply identified as Victor was in the early hours of yesterday burnt to death by an angry mob at Ekpo Edem in Calabar South LGA for stealing a fowl.

The tragic incident Vanguard gathered occurred at Abitu Avenue by Ekpo Edem beside Living Faith Church at about 5:00 am.

An eyewitness, George Asuquo, said: “The victim has been in the habit of stealing things like a car battery, generators and livestock including chickens in the neighbourhood, but people have become wiser.

“He never knew that word has gotten out about his illicit activities in the area. Although when he was caught last year by vigilante he was given the last warning which he did not heed to.

“He came as usual in the early hour of the day to steal some chicken but the chicken started making noise, which alerted people that an intruder was in the environment.

“The people mobilised and laid siege for him, he was apprehended at about 4:00 am, the people refused to let him off the hook this time, hence they didn’t wait for too long before beating him up and setting him ablaze for the fowl he stole,” Asuquo said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the report, said it was unfortunate that such a barbaric act happened again in Calabar.

Irene had earlier warned members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hands by handing over suspects to the police.

“We are not supporting criminals and their activities, but people must understand that jungle justice is against the law, they should hand over suspects to the police for further investigation and prosecution,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: